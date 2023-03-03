Man jailed after forcing himself onto woman he’d dragged into alley

A Donington man who dragged a lone woman off a Spalding street with the intention of carrying out a serious sexual assault on her was today (Friday) jailed for four years and one month.

Kamil Gziut, 30, was also sentenced to a three year extended licence period following his release from custody after a Judge at Lincoln Crown Court concluded he was dangerous.

Gziut, 30, of Arnhem Way, Donington, had previously pleaded guilty to causing the woman actual bodily harm with intent to commit a sexual offence on Saturday 27 November, 2021.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said the woman was walking along Albion Street when she was approached by Gziut.

Judge House said: “He was a complete stranger. He then dragged her into an alleyway near some houses.”

The Judge said Gziut then forced his hand down the front of the woman’s trousers and mounted himself on top of her, simulating sex and forcibly kissing her.

Judge House said the woman showed great courage and composure, and screamed when she saw three men nearby.

Gziut fled but was arrested by police several days later and admitted failing to take his medication and watching pornography shortly before the attack.

He later admitted it was his intention to at least carry out an assault by penetration on the woman when he carried out the attack in Albion Street, Spalding.

Sarah Knight, prosecuting, said there was a significant impact on the victim.

In a moving impact statement which Miss Knight read out in court Gziut’s victim said she wanted him to experience the same pain she had lived through.

She said: “I believe given the opportunity he would do it again.”

The woman said there would also come a time where Gziut was released from custody.

She added: “For me the sentence is much longer as I will live with this for the rest of my life.”

Miss Knight said the offence was also aggravated by Gziut taking amphetamines before the offence.

The court heard Gziut had a history of mental health problems and scizophrenia which had resulted in hospitalisation and required a psychiatric report to be carried out before sentence.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating, said: “This defendant fully accepts he wasn’t taking the drugs he should have been taking, and was taking drugs that he should not have been taking.”

Mr Jeyes told the court Gziut demonstrated remorse in his police interview and was aware of the impact on his victim.

“He is determined this will not happen again,” Mr Jeyes added.

“He is horrified he put that lady in this situation.”

A restraining order was made which prevents Gziut from contacting his victim and he was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Both orders were made for ten years.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.