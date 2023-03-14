Man jailed for unprovoked attack on stranger near Lincolnshire

A 38-year-old man who assaulted a stranger in the street in a random attack near the Lincolnshire border has been put behind bars.

Jason Lowther approached the victim, a 48-year-old man, on Freedom Bridge in Wisbech town centre at 3pm on Wednesday, March 8.

He threatened him with a knife and a fight broke out. The victim was punched repeatedly, suffering cuts to his face, but he managed to get on top of Lowther and restrain him.

Cambridgeshire Police attended minutes later and arrested Lowther. They found a knife in his coat pocket.

Lowther, of Sutton Road, Leverington, near Wisbech, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9 where he was sentenced to one year and eight weeks in prison. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place and assault by beating.

PC Jake Smith, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack which left the victim shaken up as well as injured. The victim showed real bravery and this assault could have ended much worse had Lowther used the knife in his pocket.

“If you know someone who carries a knife, or a weapon of any sort, please report it to us. You could help save a life.”

