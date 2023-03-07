More than 1,500 reports of flytipping in South Kesteven – but just three prosecutions

Furniture, white goods and tyres were often dumped

1,533 reports of flytipping were made to South Kesteven District Council over 2022.

Used furniture, building waste, white goods and tyres were just some of the items regularly found.

However, there were only three successful prosecutions as the majority of cases were of a type which would be unlikely to contain evidence.

In order for formal action to be taken, there must be sufficient evidence of a person being responsible or an admission of guilt.

One of these led to an individual being sentenced to nine months in prison, although this was later reduced to six months for an early plea.

A number of cases resulted in fixed penalty notices being issued alongside Community Orders. In addition, 18 fixed penalty notices of £150 each were also issued by the Neighbourhoods Team for littering offences. The new figures were published as part of a Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership report from Councillor Annie Mason, Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities.

The report read: “In South Kesteven, 1,533 reports of flytipping were received during 2022. This is down on 2021.

“The majority of these reports were of a type which would be unlikely to contain evidence leading to the person responsible e.g. furniture, building waste, white goods, tyres etc.

“Of the total reports, 417 were visited and assessed by the Neighbourhoods team as they were of a type which may contain evidence e.g. bagged waste.

“In order for formal action to be taken there must be sufficient evidence of the person responsible and/or an admission by an individual.

“A number of investigations resulted in fixed penalty notices being issued as an alternative to prosecution.

“This approach can be more proportionate than prosecution when the flytipping is small scale or a householder transfers their waste to another person without complying with their duty of care.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now