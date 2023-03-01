Murder trial of man found in River Witham begins

The prosecution opens its case on Thursday

The trial of two men accused of murder after a body was found in the River Witham has today (Wednesday) begun at Lincoln Crown Court.

The body of Igors Petrovs, 45, was found in the Waterside North area of Lincoln on 24 August last year, Lincolnshire Police said.

Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, Lincoln, and Andrejs Servutas, 44, of Monks Road, Lincoln, have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Petrovs on 21 August, 2022.

A panel of 14 jurors, including two reserves, was this morning sworn in by the trial judge, Judge Simon Hirst.

Jurors were given a series of questions to ensure that they do not know anyone involved in the case.

Judge Hirst told them: “The trial involves the allegation of murder of a man called Igors Petrovs.”

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will resume on Thursday when Christopher Donnellan KC will open the prosecution case against the two men.

Spiridonvos is represented by defence barrister Claire Davis KC, and Servutas is represented by defence barrister Gordon Aspden KC.

The trial will continue on Thursday morning.

