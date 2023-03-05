Murdoch and EJ: Best friends taking on Crufts together for the first time

Murdoch isn’t even a year old yet, but he’s already made a big impression

A man from Sleaford and his eight-month old retriever Murdoch are preparing for their first ever Crufts competition, after striking up an unbreakable bond together.

Ethan-James Emery, 26, has spent the last 15 years with rescue labradors and golden retrievers, but his latest dog is different entirely.

Murdoch is an eight-month old curly-coated retriever, an English-based breed of dog which is the tallest of all retrievers, and recognisable by the tight fur curls covering their body.

Due to his young age, Murdoch is far from fully grown, but when already towers above his owner already when standing on his back legs.

He weighs 13kg, and will likely treble once he reaches full development.

EJ said he had “always admired show dog competition from afar”, and has officially caught the bug after recent success at events saw Murdoch earn qualification for the world’s biggest dog show – Crufts.

Murdoch will be entered in the puppy and junior class of the gun dog category at Crufts, which is held at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre between Thursday, March 9 and Sunday, March 12.

He earned his spot after impressing at championships in Boston and Manchester, and it will be a brand new experience for both owner and pup.

EJ told The Lincolnite: “It’s taken a lot of training for him to get used to being handled with other people, there’s been plenty of determination to get him ready for any eventuality.

“We’ve been training at To The Manor in Bourne who have helped us both massively. Without them we wouldn’t be anywhere near ready, and it’s a very supportive, close-knit group.”

While training is well underway for the upcoming Crufts show, Murdoch has taken on a much larger role in EJ’s life than just his show dog – he is also a loyal companion.

“Ultimately, he is a pet first”, says EJ. “He loves jumping from sofa to sofa, we’re sure there’s part Kangaroo in his genetics!

“We got Murdoch in between my two bouts of COVID-19, which knocked me for six at the time – but he was there to help me reconnect with the world again.

“He’s managed to get me out the house which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a big shift. I never thought I would join a club like this and learn these new skills, but Murdoch is always by my side to build confidence.”

The curly-coated pup has also been a solid member of the family’s grieving process, after losing their old dog Sasha in 2021.

“That hit us hard”, EJ recalls. “I have another dog called Shadow and he was lost without Sasha, so we developed a shortlist of dogs and Murdoch was eventually ours.

“Shadow had some surgeries in 2022 and is currently on kennel rest, but that is being made so much easier by the fact that he now has Murdoch to play with.”

This is the first time either EJ or Murdoch will compete at Crufts, so while winning would be a dream for them, it is more about soaking in the atmosphere.

EJ said: “We’ll just be taking in the experience and enjoying the time we have there. We have friends from our ring craft group that I will be supporting as well, we have dogs in all classes so it will be a real team effort.

“We also just want good critique that we can learn from, because Murdoch is only young and we are always looking for ways to improve in the future.”

When the time comes for competition, Murdoch will be brought into the main event circle and inspected to ensure he meets breed standard requirements, before he is given a lap of the ring so judges can see him on the move.

It could prove a learning curve for him as he is still growing into his naturally large frame, but his level of obedience and his natural cuteness might stand him in good stead when the big moment arrives.

When asked what advice he would give to others who want to venture into the world of show dog contests, EJ said it is vital to do your research.

“Talk to as many people as possible, go to Crufts to experience it yourself and discover these dogs, and just don’t rush in to a decision – no matter how cute the puppies are!

“Above all else you want a happy, healthy pet – everything else is a bonus. It’s about having a friend for life.”

