Starstruck: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp visits Lincolnshire

Hemswell Antiques Centre had a special visitor on Friday — Hollywood actor Johnny Depp — and he arrived in style by helicopter!

The actor spent several hours at the centre near Gainsborough and bought quite a few antiques.

Rob Miller, Owner of Hemswell Antiques, spoke to Jono Brine on BBC Radio Lincolnshire about the visit:

Rob Miller said: “We had a phone call to say somebody’s going to be landing in a helicopter and they wouldn’t tell us who it was. Or I wasn’t allowed to say to anybody who it was. And he arrived by helicopter yesterday afternoon about half past four and left last night at half past nine, and spent four hours shopping with us in all of our buildings.”

“It came via a contact that we have at Pinewood Studios that we’ve been working with for the last five years. It was a good friend of his, and he always said he wanted to come to him. So Johnny, he felt very comfortable in the environment, because obviously there’s nobody in the centre and he was purchasing items that were kind of in an era that he would have liked to live in. And we felt that made him really comfortable.

“It was great because he was an unbelievable guy to meet, just so natural, so friendly, and it was really nice that he let us do team photo with him, which I didn’t expect us to be able to do, and was very happy for us to photograph him with the items that he was buying. But he just said, please don’t put them on any social media platforms until he left, which is what we’ve done this morning.

Rob Miller added: “He bought a lot of very quirky stuff, really, for a property that he’s recently bought in London. I think that’s where he’s going to. So he bought a whole range of different things. Tables, lots and lots of smalls painting sets, easels, some very quirky bottles.”

They wouldn’t all fit in the helicopter with him, so a special shipment will be arranged.

