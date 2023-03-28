New Interim Dean appointed at Lincoln Cathedral

The Revd Canon Dr Simon Jones has been installed as the Interim Dean of Lincoln.

Dr Jones’ appointment was confirmed during evensong in Lincoln Cathedral on Friday, March 24, 2023.

He arrives in Lincoln from Oxford where he is Chaplain and Fellow of Merton College.

He will hold the post of Interim Dean for nine months until Christmas Day 2023.

Dr Jones will lead the Cathedral while the process of appointing a permanent Dean takes place after the retirement of The Very Revd Christine Wilson in February.

The Revd Canon Dr Simon Jones said: “Lincoln Cathedral has a stunning location and can be seen from miles around. I’m already aware of its significance in the lives of many people who cherish it, not only for the beauty of its architecture, but also as a place of worship and pilgrimage.

“It stands as a beacon of hope, and as a powerful reminder of God’s presence in the world, and his love for all.

“I am very much looking forward to working with staff and volunteers at the Cathedral, and hope that during this next chapter in the Cathedral’s history we can enable more and more people to share our passion for this amazing place and what we do here.”

The Rt Revd Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely and Acting Bishop of Lincoln, said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon as Interim Dean at the Cathedral. He has considerable pastoral and liturgical gifts to bring to the role, as the Chapter continues to shape the Cathedral’s ministry and mission. We are grateful to Merton College, Oxford, for releasing Simon until Christmas.”

