North Lincolnshire restaurant awarded Michelin star for fifth year

Wintringham Fields is known as the finest around

Fine dining restaurant Wintringham Fields is ‘over the moon’ to have received a Michelin star for the fifth year in a row.

The Michelin Guide recognises the UK’s best restaurants and dining experiences.

The North Lincolnshire restaurant near Scunthorpe is the only Lincolnshire restaurant to make it onto Guide this year, and draws diners from all over the country.

The dishes aren’t cheap, with an eight-course dinner tasting menu costing £170 per person, but claim to be a unique experience with the finest ingredients.

Diners can choose from such delicacies as longhorn beef, hand dived scallop and Thirkleby duck.

Owner and chef patron Colin McGurran thanked everyone who had worked towards making the restaurant such a success.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce we have retained our Michelin star for 2023, that’s five consecutive years!” He said in a post on Facebook.

“A huge thank you to all of our suppliers, followers and guests, but most of all, thank you to our incredible team for all of their hard work and dedication. Without them this would not be possible!”

Many of the ingredients are grown on site in Wintringham.

The restaurant overwhelming holds five-star ratings on TripAdvisor, with customers describing it as “an immersive and incredible experience”, “the best food experience in Lincolnshire” and simply “wow”.

See Wintringham Field’s website for more details.

Last week, a restaurant near Bourne was also named on the 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmands list for “good quality, good value cooking”.

The Six Bells at Witham-on-the-Hill was praised for its locally-sourced food which includes Napoli-style wood oven pizzas, pub classics such as fish and chips or steak, and mouth-watering desserts.

