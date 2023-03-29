Former Grimsby MP Melanie Onn chosen as Labour candidate

She will stand for the northern Lincolnshire seat again

Former Grimsby MP Melanie Onn is heading for a rematch with Lia Nici after being chosen as Labour’s candidate.

The former MP was defeated in 2019 as Great Grimsby went Conservative for the first time in generations.

She is likely to be the main challenger for sitting MP Lia Nici, who became a close colleague to Boris Johnson during her time in Westerminster.

Since 2019, Melanie One has worked in the renewable energy sector, but is hoping to make a return to politics.

She recently posted on social media: “Grimsby is a self-starting place and we’re not shy of graft but we need the right tools and leadership.

“In Westminster, the Tories are in chaos — I’ll be the visible MP we deserve, embedded in our community, working tirelessly for it.”

Grimsby is a self-starting place and we’re not shy of graft but we need the right tools and leadership. In Westminster, the Tories are in chaos — I’ll be the visible MP we deserve, embedded in our community, working tirelessly for it. Get involved 👇https://t.co/SoO8nRxIOJ pic.twitter.com/8MFxGmZw0R — Melanie Onn for Great Grimsby (@melanie_onn) January 30, 2023

The next General Election must be called by December 2024 at the latest.

Grimsby was part of the Red Wall which Conservatives swept through in 2019, having voted Labour since the Second World War.

Tories enjoyed a 7000 victory in the seat, which turned into a Conservative landslide.

Another rematch is lining up in nearby northern Lincolnshire seat Scunthorpe, with defeated MP Nic Dakin also selected to stand again.

He is likely to face Conservative MP Holly Mumby-Croft.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now