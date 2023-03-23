Police appeal after three motorbikes stolen near Lincoln

We are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of three KTM motorcycles from a property in Broadway, Bracebridge Heath.

We are also issuing a warning to anyone offered motorcycles for sale which match the make, model and images we have shared, that they may be stolen and urge people to check before buying.

There is a chance they could be offered for sale on social media sites, as well as directly.

Officers received a report that a shed at the property had been broken into, and chains securing the orange and white motorcycles removed before the bikes were stolen.

Two of the bikes are a KTM 2018 85SX model and the other is a KTM 2017 450 SXF.

The incident took place just before 2am and 3am yesterday morning (Wednesday 22 March), and involved three people who left via Hawthorn Close and Meadow Way. The same address was also targeted between 12.12am and 12.19am this morning, but nothing was reported stolen. It is believed that the offenders from this morning’s incident left in a hatch back car in the direction of Meadow Way.

We are asking anyone who has information about these thefts, or may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might have captured either incident, the bikes and offenders, or the hatchback car, to come forward. We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered the bikes for sale.

We would also like to urge anyone posting items for sale online to ensure that they don’t provide any details which might identify their property such as street names, or pictures in front of their property, to limit the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch. You can email PC Roberts on [email protected] or call 101. Please quote incident 60 of 22 March.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now