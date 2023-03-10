Police looking for driver who left scene after Lincoln collision

One man was taken to hospital

Police said efforts to locate the driver of a car which collided with roadside furniture on Thursday night are ongoing.

The force believe the man left the scene after the collision on Lincoln High Street near Gowts Bridge, which was reported to them at 11.11pm on March 9.

One man, a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with injuries.

The road was closed for several hours whilst recovery was arranged.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police: “Efforts to locate the driver, who we believe left the scene, are ongoing.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.