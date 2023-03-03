Police looking for man over Welton burglary
Have you seen Richard?
We are seeking information to help us find wanted man, Richard Lewis.
Aged 37, Lewis is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in Welton in February.
If you have seen Lewis, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us on 101.
Please note, this is our most recent image but was taken in 2009. Lewis now looks substantially older.
