National Grid working to repair broken telegraph pole after crash

Three streets have been closed as a result

The National Grid are expecting repair works to a broken telegraph pole, which has seen three streets closed off in Ruskington, to be complete by this evening.

Emergency services and the National Grid attended an incident at the junction of Chapel Street in Ruskington at around 9.15am on Friday morning.

A snapped telegraph pole was found in the middle of the road, held up by electrical wires.

Ruskington Parish Council and Lincolnshire Police say this was a result of a lorry crashing into the pole. No injuries were reported.

National Grid had to turn the power off around the area while works took place, as well as closing Chapel Street, Church Street and High Street South.

According to the National Grid’s live incidents map, the problem is still affecting 31 properties in the NG34 postcode and it is estimated to be resolved by 6pm on Friday, March 3.

The damage to the pole has been described as “significant” by police and the area has been cordoned off to the public to allow for works to progress.

