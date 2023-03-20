32 seconds ago

Police search for ‘body in Grantham field’ turns out to be scarecrow

He was sleeping on the job
Police made an unexpected discovery while searching for a person | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A 999 call reporting a person who was ill or dead in a field this weekend fortunately turned out to be less serious than expected.

A passenger on a high-speed train believed they had spotted a person in need of help as they passed Swayfield, between Grantham and Stamford.

Police officers including a drone pilot rushed to search the field.

Instead of a body, they came across a scarecrow sleeping on the job.

Officers put him upright again and gave him some words of advice on bird scaring.

They say that the mistaken call was well-meaning.

The public can always report incidents where a person is in need of help on 999 or 111 for non-emergencies.

