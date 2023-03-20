Police search for ‘body in Grantham field’ turns out to be scarecrow
He was sleeping on the job
A 999 call reporting a person who was ill or dead in a field this weekend fortunately turned out to be less serious than expected.
A passenger on a high-speed train believed they had spotted a person in need of help as they passed Swayfield, between Grantham and Stamford.
Police officers including a drone pilot rushed to search the field.
Instead of a body, they came across a scarecrow sleeping on the job.
A well meaning call from a high speed train passenger (we are surprised too) of a possible, ill or even dead person in a field near Swayfield
Several officers including a drone pilot from Boston rushed to the fields in the locality to carry out a search
1/2@LincsSpecials pic.twitter.com/7Y6Y8aFksh
— Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) (@LincsRuralCrime) March 20, 2023
Officers put him upright again and gave him some words of advice on bird scaring.
They say that the mistaken call was well-meaning.
The public can always report incidents where a person is in need of help on 999 or 111 for non-emergencies.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.