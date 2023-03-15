Tapas and cocktail bar ready to open in Lincoln next month
‘High quality cocktails and homemade tapas-style food’
A father-and-son duo hope to open their second high-end tapas and cocktail bar in Lincoln in mid-April after the success of their Grantham business.
The Tap & Tonic opened in Market Place in Grantham back in 2015.
Work is now underway to transform the former Patisserie Valerie at 264 Lincoln High Street into their second venue.
Paul Adams and his son Luke spoke to The Lincolnite about their newest venue, which will create up to 15 new jobs, and they are looking forward to welcoming their first customers next month.
Paul said: “We’re a destination venue for high quality cocktails and homemade small plate, tapas-style food.
“We think Lincoln is a lovely city and the right place that will appreciate our environment that we create for our customers.
“It is close enough to be linked to our Grantham business, but far enough away to entice new loyal customers.”
Luke previously told The Lincolnite: “The building will undergo an extensive refurbishment project to bring the lovely listed building back to its former glory with a new classical cocktail bar on the ground floor, new toilets for the comfort of the customers and a revamp of the rear courtyard area to enjoy spectacular views of Lincoln Cathedral.
“The Tap & Tonic is well known for its large selection of great cocktails with many signature recipes and all made fresh for each order using the finest ingredients by our well trained staff.
“All of our ‘small plate’ food dishes are designed by our chef and made in-house fresh each day and offer a great choice of individual dishes and sharing platters. Our choice of afternoon teas, which we launched in 2021, has been a great success.
“Our aim is to provide a warm and friendly environment for people to enjoy high quality food and drink in comfortable surroundings with table service for all at no extra cost.”
