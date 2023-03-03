Hundreds of homes in Ruskington without power
A lorry is thought to have crashed into a telegraph pole
A Ruskington street has been blocked by a telegraph pole after a collision with a lorry, leaving some homes without power in the area.
Chapel Street has been closed until further notice.
A lorry appears to have crashed into a telegraph pole and knocking it out of the ground.
Ruskington Parish Council reported the incident on Friday morning at around 9.15am, confirming that police and the fire brigade are en route to the scene.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and National Grid has cut off the electric in the area to replace the damaged pole.
National Grid has reported that some 800 plus homes are without power as a result of this.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This is incident 77 of today called in at 9.08 am this morning. The damage to the electricity pole is significant and therefore the road has been closed to make it safe.
“The collision involved a single lorry and there are no reported injuries. The closure is currently still in place.”
