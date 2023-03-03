Temporary traffic lights and road closure for Boultham Park Road

Works to rebuild a section of Boultham Park Road in Lincoln, near the puffin crossing, will start in April.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This section of Boultham Park Road is starting to deteriorate, so we’ve taken the decision to rebuild it now before it gets any worse.

“The three-week project will see a combination of temporary traffic signals and a night-time road closure, used to ensure the safety of road users and the site team.”

Dates and timeframes

Monday 3 April for up to three weeks.

Traffic management

Manually-controlled temporary traffic signals from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, for the first two weeks work.

For the third week of works, a road closure will be in place on Boultham Park Road, between the roundabout and Western Avenue, weekday evenings only from 7pm-6am.

Location of works

Boultham Park Road, between the Co-op and the Library.

Diversion route

Skellingthorpe Road / Tritton Road / Dixon Street / Boultham Park Road, and vice versa.

Cllr Davies added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles when possible and ensuring noise is kept to a minimum after 11pm during the final week.

“We encourage anyone wanting to report a pothole or highways fault to do so via FixMyStreet, either online or on the app.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.