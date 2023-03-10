The Strugglers named top Lincoln pub for second year running

The Lincoln branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has voted the popular Strugglers Inn as its best pub in the city for the second consecutive year.

The annual Pub of the Year competition is held by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Lincoln branch covers over 200 pubs across Lincolnshire, including Market Rasen and Woodhall Spa.

This means that over 200 pubs fall under the CAMRA blanket, and the awards are split into city and country categories.

The Strugglers Inn on Westgate won over the public and judges alike with its idyllic location in the shadow of Lincoln Castle, its variety of guest beers and local brews, as well as the picturesque setting of the interiors.

It beat the likes of Tiny Tavern, the Anglers in Saxilby, the Butcher and Beast in Heighington and the competition runner-up, the Joiners Arms in Lincoln.

This is made even more impressive by the change of ownership last year after long-term landlady Anna retired and made way for Emma Blacklock.

Lincoln CAMRA chairman, Aaron Joyce, said: “It’s a real tribute to Emma and the staff that the change of management has happened so seamlessly.”

It is the second year in a row that the Strugglers Inn has claimed the Lincoln award, and third time in total for the top prize.

The Dambusters Inn claimed the title of Lincoln CAMRA’s Country Pub of the Year for 2023.

It had previously claimed the top spot in 2016, 2017, 2018 and again in 2020 – stopped only in 2019 by, you guessed it, the Strugglers Inn.

CAMRA members vote for their favourite city pub and their favourite from the rest of that branch’s area, while five judges visit the top three city and country pubs to assess their qualities.

The 2019, 2022 and now 2023 Lincoln winners will now go forward to the Lincolnshire round of the competition, facing the winners of Grimsby, Gainsborough, Louth, Scunthorpe, Grantham and Fenland CAMRA branches.

