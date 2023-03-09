Two women hit by car in Lincoln are seriously injured, police say
Police search for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after two women were hit by a car in Lincoln overnight.
The female pedestrians were hospitalised with injuries described as serious following the collision, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa.
It happened at around 10.18pm on Wednesday, March 8 on Broadgate.
Broadgate and Pelham Bridge were closed in both directions until around 5am while police and other emergency services attended.
Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information, dashcam or video footage to contact us on 101 or by emailing [email protected] Incident 365 of 9 March 2023 refers.”