3 hours ago

Two women hit by car in Lincoln are seriously injured, police say

Police search for witnesses
|Photo: Submitted

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after two women were hit by a car in Lincoln overnight.

The female pedestrians were hospitalised with injuries described as serious following the collision, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

It happened at around 10.18pm on Wednesday, March 8 on Broadgate.

Broadgate and Pelham Bridge were closed in both directions until around 5am while police and other emergency services attended.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information, dashcam or video footage to contact us on 101 or by emailing [email protected] Incident 365 of 9 March 2023 refers.”