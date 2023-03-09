Viral TikTok shows impatient man burst through Lincoln train barriers

Liked over 100,000 times on the platform

A man has been caught on camera marching his way through the lowered train barriers on Lincoln High Street.

The viral video which has been liked over 100,000 times since Tuesday on TikTok.

The video from user Zain Gaibee captured the moment a rather inpatient individual decided waiting at the dropped high street rail barriers at level crossing was not for him.

He shimmied his way through the first barriers and walked carefree across the rail lines without checking for oncoming trains.

He then barged through the second barriers and onto the pedestrianised area of the high street.

Many commenters on TikTok said it was common practice to see incidents like this, while others amusingly pointed out the large crossing bridge that is next to where the video was filmed.

It has amassed over 1,400 comments and almost 110,000 likes on TikTok in just over 24 hours since it was uploaded.

