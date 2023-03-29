University of Lincoln VC to become new Greater Lincolnshire LEP Chair

Neal Juster, Vice Chancellor at the University of Lincoln, has been named as the third Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Professor Juster, who took over as the University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor in October 2021, will replace outgoing Chair Pat Doody, who is stepping down from the Greater Lincolnshire LEP top position after three years.

He will be just the third Chair of the LEP board, following in the footsteps of retired Lincolnshire Co-op CEO Ursula Lidbetter, and the aforementioned Pat Doody.

Since 2010, the LEP has created over 800 new business and 3,500 jobs, helping deliver 75 major growth projects to the region, and unlocking investment worth over £500 million for the benefit of Greater Lincolnshire.

Professor Juster said: “I am honoured to have been asked take on the role of Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP following from the two, very inspirational, previous Chairs.

“They, together with Ruth Carver as CEO and the wider team, have given the Board a clear strategy to help the county achieve economic growth.

“I would like to thank Pat Doody for his last three years as chair and eight years as a member of the Board. It is an incredibly exciting time for Lincolnshire as we discuss devolution, attract and create new businesses, create jobs and develop critical infrastructure.

“This cannot be done by any one institution and I look forward to working with partners across the region to achieve collective success.”

Four new non-executive directors will also be joining Professor Juster on the LEP board.

They are Lincoln City Football Club’s CEO Liam Scully, the Chief Executive of LIVES, Nikki Cooke, Siemens’ head of strategic planning and projects Shaun Povey; and Mark Webb, CEO of Grimsby-based business support group E-Factor.

LEP Chief Executive Ruth Carver said: “Bringing in Neal Juster to lead our Board of capable Directors is a tremendous opportunity for the LEP.

“Following in the footsteps of Ursula Lidbetter and Pat Doody will be tough, but we know that Neal has a wealth of experience, knowledge and business acumen as well as the high profile and excellent far-reaching contacts that this role requires.

“His deep knowledge of the engineering sector will be an advantage as we promote and strengthen the manufacturing and engineering heritage of Greater Lincolnshire.

“Never has the business voice been more important in driving forward the economy, and Neal and the Board will bring fresh ideas to help us navigate the period of change that we’re facing.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Neal and getting started on the task in hand, which is to represent the business voice for our area at a regional and national level, build on our four game-changing sector developments across energy, food, ports and defence, and lead projects and programmes which are all aimed at driving economic growth.”

