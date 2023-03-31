Watch drone guide police to female ‘drug driver’ hiding in Skegness ditch

Only four minutes to track her down

A woman who hid in a ditch to avoid police was arrested after a drone tracked her down her using night vision.

The suspected drug driver, who was in her twenties, failed to stop for police shortly after 4.17am in the Skegness area.

The driver then ran from the vehicle, and a search for her ensued.

A video released by police shows the woman appear to hide in a ditch between fields in the dark.

ARREST: At 04:17 this morning a driver failed to stop for @LincsPolice in @SkegnessPolice area. 4 mins after running from the vehicle our drone team had 👀 on and guided👮‍♀️ in to make the arrest. Fail To Stop, No Insurance, Driving Under Influence Drugs + Inc 35 30/03/23 pic.twitter.com/UHsoIvwazJ — Lincolnshire Police Drones (@LincsCOPter) March 30, 2023

The drone’s night vision camera picks her out and is able to direct police officers to her location.

Once they arrive, she climbs out and is arrested.

The woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to stop and driving without insurance.

She has been released under investigation as investigations continue.

Kevin Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is another great example of how we are using drones to fight crime. The fleeing driver was tracked within four minutes.

“A women, in her 20s, was arrested and has been released under investigation while our inquiry continues.”

