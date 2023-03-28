Watch: Moment suspected drink driver crashes through living room

He fled, and claimed the car was stolen

A suspected drink driver crashed into a house near the Lincolnshire border, causing nearly £30,000 of damage – and it was caught on camera.

Police were called in the early hours of August 21, 2021 by someone who said a car had crashed through the front wall of a house on Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech. After the crash the driver ran away and later claimed his car had been stolen.

Officers and firefighters arrived to discover Michael Wilson’s silver Audi A3 in the living room with the driver’s airbag inflated. Luckily, everyone at the house was upstairs in bed, police said.

Investigations later revealed the collision had caused more than £28,000 worth of damage to the house itself and £1,000 to items in the living room.

At about 10.30am that day, Wilson, 34, called police to say he had been burgled. He claimed he had woken up after a night out drinking to find the front door of his house in Acacia Avenue in Wisbech open.

Wilson said the Audi had been stolen, together with a watch, earring and £200 in cash.

Enquiries were made to local the “stolen’ vehicle. It was revealed the car had been recovered from the scene of the collision.

The airbag was analysed by forensic officers and Wilson’s DNA found on it.

Wilson denied making a false statement to cover the fact he was drunk, had crashed his car and run off.

However, in February he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, intending to pervert the course of justice and criminal damage at Cambridge Crown Court.

Wilson was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday, March 24, where he was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £12,000 in compensation to the victims at a cost of £500 per month.

DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly scary incident for the occupants of the house.

“The CCTV captures the alarming and destructive moment Wilson crashes his car through the wall into the living room at speed.

“It is lucky the two people in the house at the time were upstairs in bed – otherwise the consequences could have been much more serious.

“We take actions of this nature very seriously and justice always prevails in the end.”

