Lincoln victim named as man charged with murder

Nicholas Metson, 27, has been charged with the murder of Holly Bramley (latterly Metson), 26, at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln.

Officers were called to Shuttleworth House over concern for the welfare of a woman at the high-rise flats on Saturday, March 26.

A murder investigation was soon launched and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim, whose body was found some 12 miles away in Bassingham, has now been formally identified as Holly Bramley (latterly Metson).

A second man arrested in connection with this incident, 27-year-old Nicholas Metson, of Shuttleworth House, has since been charged with murder and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

The man previously arrested, also 27, remains in police custody.

Officers also say that a sudden death at Shuttleworth House on Monday evening, believed to be a woman in her 50s, has no connection to the murder investigation “at present”.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt said: “Specially trained officers are supporting her family and we continue to work diligently to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“Inquiries are still ongoing, and we would urge anyone who has any information or footage to get in touch, as even the smallest bit of information might prove vital to our investigation.”

Searches are still being conducted in both Shuttleworth House and Bssingham areas, with residents told to expect an increased police presence over the coming days.

Officers are still appealing for anyone in the Bassingham area review their dashcam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV between the hours of 12 noon on Friday 24 March and 4pm on Saturday 25 March in case they have captured anything significant.

They also continue to appeal generally to anyone with information that they believe could assist our investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 462 of 24 March. Alternatively, you can visit the Major Incident Public Portal, where you can report information or upload footage.

