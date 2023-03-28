Year of disruption for Skellingthorpe Road residents as Western Growth Corridor begins

Residents in Skellingthorpe Road in Lincoln are facing at least a year of disruption as work is set to begin on the 3,200-home Western Growth Corridor.

The first 300 homes built as part of the development will be accessed via new junction opposite the entrance to Birchwood Avenue and work is set to begin on the road this spring.

Documents from Lindum Construction, shared by the City of Lincoln Council, show how works will take place across eight phases totalling 42 weeks.

Following this, a further two weeks haven been set aside for snagging and sign-off. The document adds that timings are estimates and subject to change.

The council did not give any specific start dates for the works, but we will update residents as soon as we find out.

In the first two weeks, the existing signals will be removed, and two “narrow lanes” of traffic will be created.

The right-hand turn from Skellingthorpe Road into Birchwood Avenue will be removed and diverted to a U-turn at Rookery Lane.

Left hand access will be retained, however, Birchwood Avenue will be “access only”.

Traffic in general will be diverted 4.7km out of the way via the A1192.

Jo Walker, Assistant Director for Western Growth Corridor at City of Lincoln Council, said: “Work on the Western Growth Corridor development is set to commence on the Skellingthorpe Road southern access in summer 2023, however initial enabling works will begin on site over the next few months.

“As shared at the recent open event, work to create the new junction and access will last for around one year with traffic management arrangements in place during this time.”

She said the authority was working with Lincolnshire County Council to finalise the plans and promised residents would be updated when these were confirmed.

“While there will be some diversions in place during the works, these diversions have been designed to minimise disruption to the road network,” she said.

“All traffic management will be closely monitored and may be adapted during the construction period.”

The first 300-home build is set to begin later in 2023/24 and will include a range of market houses.

Nearby residents have already reacted by called the plans a “nightmare for many”.

A post on the “You’re Probably From Lincoln If” Facebook group has had nearly 200 comments.

Jo Chamberlain said: “Both Skellingthorpe and Doddington roads are far too busy now. Any accident on the A46 will bring this area to a complete standstill. It’s hard enough now during peak times.”

Christine Joanna Billinghurst said: “No one in their right mind will go to the Rookery Lane roundabout to turn around and come back! Guess where they’ll all be turning? Our road!”

Eric Noble said: “Going to be absolute chaos.”

Outline plans for the Western Growth Corridor were approved in January 2022 with detailed consent for the two access points into the site at Skellingthorpe Road to the south of the site and Tritton Road to the east of the site.

The final build will include a new bridge over the railway off Triton Road in a bid to create a new connection to Skellingthorpe Road.

As well as new homes the WGC will also include a leisure village, an industrial park and transport infrastructure that will help alleviate some of Lincoln’s worst traffic problems.

