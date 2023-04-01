£1m or £10: National Lottery court battle with Boston woman could go to trial

A woman from Boston could face trial in her £10 or £1 million National Lottery dispute, after losing the latest stage of her High Court battle in which she claims to be owed the million-pound jackpot.

Joan Parker-Grennan has sued Lotto operator Camelot over an incident on an online Instant Win game in 2015.

She claims the operator is “bound” to pay her a £1 million prize, but Camelot disputes this claim and says it is only required to pay £10, according to The BBC.

The premise of the game was that you picked numbers and if they appeared on the winning section, the two matching figures would turn white.

During a £5 play of the Instant Win game in August 2015, Joan’s ticket was predetermined to be worth a £10 prize, according to Camelot’s court claims.

However, a “technical issue” allegedly matched two other numbers, designated with £1 million prizes, on Joan’s screen, despite her receiving a message to say she’d won just £10.

Mrs Parker-Grennan has argued that there should be a summary judgement in her favour, because Camelot could not and would not win in a trial.

This was again disputed by Camelot, who say they are only liable to pay the outcome of the predetermined ticket on its computer system, rather than the £1 million.

A High Court judge dismissed Mrs Parker-Grennan’s claim on Tuesday, as the prospect of this case going to trial increases.

