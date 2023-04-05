Scunthorpe retail park with Starbucks wins appeal after refusal

The developers of a new retail park in Scunthorpe have won an appeal after the council originally refused permission.

The venture would include a Starbucks drive-thru at Queensway and Kinsgway roundabout opposite Central Park.

North Lincolnshire Council refused permission last year based on damage to protected trees and fears it would harm Scunthorpe and Ashby shopping areas.

But applicants Almscliffe Dhesi Developments (Scunthorpe) Ltd lodged an appeal, and the Planning Inspectorate has agreed to overturn the original decision.

Council leader Councillor Rob Waltham has expressed anger over the decision.

“I’m really cross because I think they haven’t taken into account what local residents have said,” he said.

“They’ve ignored the council’s submission which was quite clear – this will have an impact on the residential community, compromises nearby retail units and it will also have an impact on highways.”

“The next steps will be the planning inspector has put a number of conditions on the development and that means the council will have an obligation that those are discharged.

“We want to make sure that they’re carried out to the highest possible standards.”

The retail park will include Scunthorpe’s first Starbucks drive-thru.

There will be also a 403 sq m convenience store, a 110 sq m retail unit and car parking space. Co-op and Cooplands Bakery were originally linked to these parts of the development.

The four hectare site used to be the home of Kingsway House. This was demolished in 2010 and it has been vacant ever since.

The majority of existing trees would be kept, with four being removed and replaced.

Over 100 objections were made by residents, with only five in favour. Most objections centred on traffic congestion concerns and loss of attractive green space.

Council leader Cllr Rob Waltham spoke out in opposition to it, arguing it would divert trade from Scunthorpe town centre and he felt there were better locations available. He believed instead the site would work better as accommodation for the elderly.

Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft also wrote to the committee expressing concern too, on behalf of residents.

“Residents have also noted with me that the proposed site would involve the loss of a number of mature, protected trees and considered this would have a substantial adverse impact on the amenity and appearance of the area,” Ms Mumby-Croft said, besides traffic and visual concerns.

The developers pointed to an agreed ‘no dig’ construction method near the trees that will be kept and said there was no evidence this was inappropriate and cause root damage.

The site is expected to create 50 full and part time jobs.

As part of its appeal, Almscliffe Dhesi Developments also moved for an award of appeal costs on the basis of unreasonable behaviour by the council in refusing the application.