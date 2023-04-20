87-year-old Lincolnshire pilot died after runway crash

Age could have been a factor, according to the crash report

An 87-year-old pilot died after crashing into a field next to the runway he was flying towards.

The pilot had taken off from Temple Bruer airstrip in Lincolnshire on March 24 2022, flying towards the Beccles Aerodrome in Suffolk.

He was fatally injured when his aircraft struck the ground after a likely stall brought on by bouncing on landing.

Four safety recommendations have been made to the Civil Aviation Authority to improve safety for pilots.

The pilot has been described as being familiar with his aircraft, but the landing diverged from his intended plan, according to a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

He had no passengers in the Flight Design CT2K microlight during the journey.

The pilot informed Cranwell Air Traffic Control that he would be returning to Temple Bruer with a “slight problem” just three minutes after take-off.

A minute later, he told the ATC that the issue was resolved and he continued towards Beccles Aerodrome.

Eyewitnesses described the plane’s final approach as “unstable”.

The aircraft is observed to have bounced some 10ft in the air after first landing, before pitching nose up at a 45 degree angle.

Eyewitnesses go on to say that the plane then veered to the left, around 100ft above the runway, before rolling to a 90 degree angle and falling to the ground in a field adjacent to the runway.

The reports suggests that “some age-related deterioration in human performance” could have played a part in the accident, given the age of the pilot in question.

A post-mortem report found the pilot had died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident, and there was “no indication of medical impairment or incapacitation” before the aircraft struck the ground – though this could not be entirely ruled out.

He had over 2,600 hours of flying experience, including nine hours of flight in the 28 days leading up to the fatal crash.

He was a member of a small aviation group that flew from the Temple Bruer airstrip, just outside the northern Aerodrome Traffic Zone boundary of RAF Cranwell.

The investgation highlighted a lack of medical guidance for both pilots and medical professionals, as well as a cohort of private pilots who aren’t subject to independent professional assessment of age-related deterioration in piloting ability.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has made four safety recommendations to the Civil Aviation Authority as a result of this incident.

Three of the recommendations relate to the pilot medical declaration, while the other concerns the revalidation of ratings.

