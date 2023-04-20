Renewed plans to replace former Lincoln pub with student accommodation

A renewed bid to demolish a Lincoln pub and replace it with student housing has been given the go ahead.

The plans have been put forward for Golden Cross pub on the lower High Street several times.

Landlord Charlie Creane was originally refused permission in 2019 by City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee.

However, a government appeal found in Mr Creane’s favour and said the building would not have an impact on the character of the area.

The outline plan proposes building a three storey, 47 room student accommodation on the site of the pub.

It includes en-suite rooms, a common room and kitchen on each floor, as well as two laundry rooms for the first and second floors.

The pub was built in 1959 and was popular with Lincoln City fans on matchdays.

Documents submitted to the council with the new bid said: “This new application purely seeks to renew the previous consent with the details and proposals remaining consistent with those allowed under appeal.

“It is clear that the proposal would address the outstanding need for student accommodation within the city, without causing harm to either the Conservation Area or wider townscape.

“On the contrary, it has been demonstrated that the proposed building would be more sympathetic to established character of the wider area.”

An officer’s report, which granted approval, said the development would “relate well to the site and surroundings”.

“The proposals would bring a vacant site back into use and would ensure the character and appearance of the Conservation Area is preserved,” they said.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now