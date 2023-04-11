Anglian Water works prompt temporary lights at busy High Street junction

Temporary lights have been put up at the High Street/Tentercroft Street junction in Lincoln, with Anglian Water completing maintenance works in the area.

Usual traffic lights at the junction were switched off on Monday morning, replaced by temporary lights which allow space for workers to complete maintenance on the corner of Tentercroft Street – outside Tesco Express.

According to signage at the scene of the roadworks, temporary traffic lights will be in place until the end of Friday, April 14.

A walkway has been allocated around the works for pedestrians, as well as a traffic light crossing further down Tentercroft Street.

Due to fencing blocking one side of the road at the junction, traffic will be single-file and allowed through individually.

Delays are expected in the area for the duration of works, particularly given the regularly busy nature of the junction.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “This is to part of a larger Scheme to aid in the optimisation of the water network in parts of Lincoln.

“In partnership meeting with highways, we have until the end of Friday 14th this week to get the works completed and the site reinstated.”

The following conditions were agreed at the meeting:

Works to take place 11th – 14th April requiring 24/7 3-Way temporary traffic signals

These signals will be provided by Anglian Water and require pedestrian phases to replace the existing.

Signals to be actively monitored between the hours of 07.00hrs and 19.00hrs, manual control will be difficult due to high pedestrian footfall

One pedestrian marshal to be provided in addition to traffic signal operative required above to help vulnerable pedestrians negotiate the works/fencing etc.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.