Boston man spat twice in police officer’s face and claimed he had HIV

He threatened the officer ‘You’re dead if I see you in the street’

A Lincolnshire Police officer was twice spat in the face as he dealt with an arrested Boston man.

Anthony James was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work for the offence but magistrates made no order for compensation to PC Birch.

James, 27, was also given a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15 days of rehabilitation activities as part of an 18-month community order.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that the officer was one of several dealing with a row between James and a group of youths near the town’s police station.

Drunken James refused to calm down and was repeatedly swearing as he tried to push past the police to get to the youths, said prosecutor Shelley Wilson.

The defendant, who lived in a flat close to the police station in Lincoln Lane and was known to PC Birch, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Miss Wilson said James claimed he had HIV and Hepatitis C and told the officer: “You’re dead if I see you in the street.”

The defendant also said he knew what car the officer drove and where he lived.

After being put in a cell by a group of officers, James sprang up and spat in PC Birch’s face.

James was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

After the defendant had his clothes removed for his own safety, he again spat in the face of PC Birch.

James pleaded guilty to both offences and admitting breaching a conditional discharge from February for being drunk and disorderly.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said her client did not have the two diseases he claimed, adding: “He takes full responsibility for his actions.”

James informed a pre-sentence report that he’d had his bike and phone stolen that day and had been told of the death of a close friend.

He was ordered to pay £199 in costs and victim surcharge.

