Burglars use fork lift to force way into Scunthorpe wholesaler

An investigation is currently ongoing following a burglary at Bookers on Cupola Way in Scunthorpe yesterday evening (Sunday, 23 April).

We were called at approximately 11.30pm to reports that four men had assaulted a security guard and forced entry to the premises using a forklift.

Having reportedly caused damage to a wall, the men then attempted to take a safe before fleeing the scene in a van.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers continue to conduct lines of enquiry.

we would ask anybody with any information and would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting log 547.

If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

