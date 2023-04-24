Jake Quickenden raises almost £15k in London Marathon dressed as bone

Running in tribute of his brother and father

Local celebrity Jake Quickenden completed the London Marathon in a fancy dress bone costume, raising more than £14,500 for a charity that is close to his heart.

Scunthorpe-born Quickenden, 34, ran the annual London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 to raise money for Sarcoma, a bone cancer charity in the UK that has close ties to Jake’s heart after past family tragedy.

Jake’s father Paul lost his life after a battle with non-familial bone cancer in 2008, and just five years later his 19-year-old brother Oliver died of sarcoma.

To honour and pay tribute to Paul and Oliver, the former X Factor and Dancing On Ice star ran the London Marathon while dressed as a bone, and he called it the hardest thing he has ever done.

A JustGiving page was set up for donations to the cause, and at the time of reporting it stands at £14,577.

The gruelling 26.2 mile trek through the capital will be made to feel all the more worth it when the money Jake raised makes it over to the Sarcoma charity.

He took to social media after the run to say “WOW that was hard but I done it” before thanking everyone for their donations so far.

Jake recieved plenty of messages of support from recognisable faces, including former Love Islanders Shaugna Phillips and Chris Hughes.

Jake, who was named The Lincolnite‘s Person of the Year for 2022, will be back in Lincolnshire on June 22, as he hosts the inaugural Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards at Lincoln Engine Shed.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now