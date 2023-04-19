CCTV appeal after phones, speakers and laptop stolen in Lincoln burglary

We are appealing for information after a burglary on Ferrier Road in Lincoln.

Two people arrived at a property in a silver Ford KA, before smashing a side window to gain entry sometime between 5.45am and 6am on 16 April.

The pair conducted an untidy search of the location, stealing items such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, mobile phones, and a laptop.

Our investigation is underway, and we are now encouraging members of the public with information to come forward.

If you recognise those pictured, please get in touch.

If you think you can help, contact PC 718 Casey Horgan on [email protected] quoting incident number 91 of 16 April.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now