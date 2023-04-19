Council withdraws controversial Louth 3G pitch plans after backlash

East Lindsey District Council has temporarily withdrawn its controversial plans to create a 3G pitch on a popular Louth playing field.

The proposals to build the pitch on Wood Lane Playing Fields, next to the Meridian Leisure Centre, had sparked a fierce backlash from local residents who said they were in the wrong place.

Protests have taken place on the site, with community leaders calling for the public venue to be protected. They also feared the space being fenced off from the public.

The council say they will be looking at the objections, and seem to suggest the plan will be resubmitted in the future.

An East Lindsey District Council spokesperson said: “The council has temporarily withdrawn this application to allow time to assess the feedback and concerns that have been raised during the consultation phase, and to consider any appropriate measures that can be taken to alleviate them.

“This remains an important project to improve sport and recreation facilities and bring modern all-weather facilities to Louth, but the council is committed to listening to the local community and will work with the multi-agency stakeholders involved in this project to review the surveys and design within the application.”

More than a hundred people had objected to the plans and the council had also received a petition with more than 30 signatures.

Local resident Julie Horton said the facility was “The only football pitch for miles that kids can have a decent kick-around free.”

Benjamin Damms said: “With Louth’s population rapidly increasing, taking away a popular public green space would be detrimental to many people’s mental and physical health, this space is used regularly by many dog walkers, runners, walkers, sports enthusiasts, youth and elderly.”

Carol Mortimer said: “Wood Lane is a much loved open green space used by a wide variety of people and is a unique area for the south/east of Louth.”

