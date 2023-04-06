Doing it Differently: Conference returns to Lincoln Prioritising People
The Doing it Differently 2023 Conference: Prioritising People, which focuses on employee wellbeing and engagement in the workplace, is set to take place on Wednesday, May 24, at the Engine Shed, Lincoln.
The conference is part of the Lincolnshire Business Week and is organised by Stonebow Media in partnership with the University of Lincoln.
Businesses and professionals across all sectors, with an interest in advancing workplace culture and creating an environment for people to thrive, will benefit from attending.
This year, the conference will be hosted by journalist, author and hybrid work specialist Harriet Minter, who is a TED Talks speaker on hybrid-working, organisational change and workplace diversity.
Harriet is also the author of the bestselling book WFH: How to Build a Career You Love When You’re Not in the Office and provides guidance for companies looking to change their working practices.
- Bringing together industry leaders and visionaries, meaningful topics will be explored such as:
- Embracing neurodiversity for a more inclusive work environment
- Harnessing the power of transferable skills for a dynamic workforce
- Amplifying employee potential through strategic learning & development investments
- Fostering a diverse workplace that champions innovation and creativity
- Mastering the art of self-reflection to unlock personal and professional growth
By attending the conference, attendees will learn how to elevate their businesses to new heights by embracing the power of human capital. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to transform the way you think about people in the workplace.
To learn more and book your ticket, please visit www.lincsbusinessweek.co.uk/