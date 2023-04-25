Former world number one dancer from Grimsby pays tribute to Len Goodman

A former world number one dancer from Grimsby has paid tribute to Len Goodman.

The head judge on Strictly Come Dancing for over a decade died on April 22, just days before his 79th birthday.

He was described as an “inspiration” by Keith Clifton, who owns Cliftons Dance Academy in Grimsby with his wife Judy. Both are former world number one and British Latin American champions.

Their children Kevin and Joanne are also professional dancers who have appeared on Strictly.

Keith told BBC Look North: “He is and was what you saw. He never really changed and that was the beauty of Len.

“He could have gravitas and class but still retain that kind of East End humour that we all loved. He was a mixture of things, but we all loved him.”

He added: “He was good, he won a British championship, and he certainly was an inspiration to us. We had lessons with him a long time ago.

“We’ve known him for about 40 years and he was part of the judging panel when me and Judy won the British championship.

“He also judged Kevin and Joanne through their competitive career and also on Strictly of course, so he’s been part of our life for a very long time.”

