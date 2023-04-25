Lidl eyeing new Lincolnshire stores in expansion plans

Lincoln is amongst the Lincolnshire sites that budget supermarket Lidl could launch new stores in.

Lidl has announced the plans to reach over 1,100 stores in Great Britain, adding to more than 950 already trading across the country.

The grocer has published a list of potential sites for future openings, though only a small number will be developed into new branches at this early stage.

High street sites, mixed use stores and shopping centres are being looked at by Lidl for these plans – as it looks to continue its progression towards becoming one of the UK’s big four supermarkets.

In Lincolnshire, there are a number of sites included in the Lidl list, such as one in Market Rasen, two in Scunthorpe, another in Cleethorpes, plus one each in Grantham and Spalding.

There are two drawn up sites in the Lincoln area, noted by Lidl as being in the north of the city and in Bracebridge Heath.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, commented: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.

“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.

“This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl.

“As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

