Hendrix: The £1.5m home with huge indoor swimming complex

A luxurious offering near Lincoln
Hendrix is an impressive property around four miles out of Lincoln. | Photo: Mundys

A £1.5 million property near Lincoln has gone on the housing market, with a large indoor swimming complex.

The property on Wragby Road in Sudbrooke, around four miles north-east of Lincoln, has been aptly titled Hendrix, stemming from the roots of the old Germanic Heimirich, meaning “ruler of the home”.

Hendrix, which has a total of nine bedrooms across two separate buildings, has been listed at a guide price of £1.5 million by estate agents Mundys, and it isn’t hard to see why such a price tag has been placed on it. See the full listing here.

Plenty to explore across 1.1 acres of land. | Photo: Mundys

The remarkable indoor heated swimming pool complex. | Photo: Mundys

Not only do you get a seven-bedroom property, you are also treated to a separate two-bedroom annex, vast parking and garden space, pre-installed solar panels and even a large indoor heated swimming complex on the 1.1 acre grounds.

The features within the property catch your eye with each new room, combining comfortable living with luxury design.

Quirky designs make this home utterly unique. | Photo: Mundys

Externally, the property is secured by bespoke electric gates and a long, circular driveway, suitable for multiple vehicles to park on, as well as woodland, ponds and water features.

Take a closer look at this wonderful property with more pictures below:

Bifold doors provide natural light and access to the raised decking area of the garden. | Photo: Mundys

One of multiple sitting rooms at the property. | Photo: Mundys

Modern fitted kitchen comes with a walk-in fridge and pantry. | Photo: Mundys

The bathrooms are immediately eye-catching with modern designs galore. | Photo: Mundys

The perfect space to relax and have a game of snooker. | Photo: Mundys

Seating area outdoors well sheltered from the sun. | Photo: Mundys

How about that for a balcony view out of your bedroom? | Photo: Mundys

There are a total of five bathrooms across the property – so space is not an issue. | Photo: Mundys

How one of the bedrooms looks inside the annex. | Photo: Mundys

