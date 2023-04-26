Hendrix: The £1.5m home with huge indoor swimming complex
A luxurious offering near Lincoln
A £1.5 million property near Lincoln has gone on the housing market, with a large indoor swimming complex.
The property on Wragby Road in Sudbrooke, around four miles north-east of Lincoln, has been aptly titled Hendrix, stemming from the roots of the old Germanic Heimirich, meaning “ruler of the home”.
Hendrix, which has a total of nine bedrooms across two separate buildings, has been listed at a guide price of £1.5 million by estate agents Mundys, and it isn’t hard to see why such a price tag has been placed on it. See the full listing here.
Not only do you get a seven-bedroom property, you are also treated to a separate two-bedroom annex, vast parking and garden space, pre-installed solar panels and even a large indoor heated swimming complex on the 1.1 acre grounds.
The features within the property catch your eye with each new room, combining comfortable living with luxury design.
Externally, the property is secured by bespoke electric gates and a long, circular driveway, suitable for multiple vehicles to park on, as well as woodland, ponds and water features.
Take a closer look at this wonderful property with more pictures below:
