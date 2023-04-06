Lincoln man charged with multiple rapes and sexual offences
The offences took place across three counties
A 39-year-old man from Lincoln has been charged with a series of rapes and sexual offences that took place across Norfolk, Cheshire, and Lincolnshire.
The incidents, reported by four victims, date back to 2003, with the latest happening in February 2023.
The accused, Johnathan Hutton, was arrested by Lincolnshire Police on Saturday, 1 April 2023.
Following his arrest, he was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Hutton now faces eight counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 May 2023.