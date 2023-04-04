Lincoln restaurant conversion stopped due to conservation impact

Plans to convert and expand a Lincoln restaurant unit into a shop and apartments have been rejected by councillors.

Matt Pang’s applied to the City of Lincoln Council to change the Phoenix Cantonese restaurant at 18A-20 High Street into a commercial unit and create 10 residential apartments.

Council officers had originally suggested the proposal could be accommodated without having a detrimental impact.

However, councillors said the extension would “not relate well” to the nearby conservation area and would conflict with the appearance of the surrounding character.

Following a recent planning meeting, a decision report said: “The proposal would neither reflect, improve on, nor respect, the original architectural style of the local surroundings.

“Accordingly, the development would fail to preserve the character and appearance of the St. Catherine’s Conservation Area.”

They said the plans would have a harmful impact on neighbours and increase existing parking pressures on Henley Street. Two flats were felt to be “smaller than national space standards”.

Officers had previously suggested the premises was vacant, however councillors were updated to confirm the restaurant was still open.

More than 50 public consultation responses from both inside and outside the city had raised concerns over the impact on the Golden Eagle, including the loss of light, and the increased potential for noise complaints from new residents

A statement from the applicant, submitted with the proposals, said: “The purpose of the new apartments is to provide restoration of the existing building facing High Street and improved scale and architectural elevation along Henley Street.”

