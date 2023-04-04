Ruskington man sentenced for historic child sexual assault

Graham Bottomley appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today where he was given a suspended sentence for two years for the sexual assault of a child.

A 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was made and Bottomley was ordered to keep to sex offender notification requirements for life (previously known as the sex offenders register).

The offences occurred between 1977 and 1982 – three charges of indecent assault and two charges of gross indecency.

Bottomley, aged 79, of Manor Street, Ruskington, previously pleaded guilty to the latter two charges of gross indecency and was found guilty following trial of all other charges.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Helen Morris, of Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said, “This man has abused a child in a devastating and horrific way.

“Justice has been a long time coming but this demonstrates that we will do everything in our power to investigate and build a case, regardless of if it happened recently or decades ago.

“I would like to thank the people who supported this investigation, not least the survivor, whose bravery has been inspiring. This sentence may not make up for the harm Bottomley has caused but I hope it goes some way to giving a sense of closure.

“This is a message to perpetrators of sexual abuse and sexual violence – the sanctions for your actions are incredibly serious and there is no place to hide.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault, we hope that this case builds trust and confidence in us to do our job. We will take your report very seriously and treat you with sensitivity. Support is available whether you choose to report to us or not. Organisations including Spring Lodge, Rape Crisis and Victim Support are there to help.”

