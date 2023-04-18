Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2023: Finalists revealed

Finalists, get ready for the awards evening on May 26!

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2023 has proudly announced its finalists, highlighting the exceptional work of local businesses across the county.

The judging panel evaluated over 200 entries submitted across ten categories, ultimately selecting the top businesses to recognise and celebrate their achievements.

This prestigious event, organised by Stonebow Media, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research Department, aims to showcase and promote Lincolnshire’s finest businesses.

The awards specifically acknowledge their resilience and outstanding business acumen, which has contributed to the growth and development of the local community.

As the anticipation builds for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards ceremony, the county eagerly awaits the announcement of the winners, who will stand as shining examples of the region’s thriving business landscape.

The awards evening will take place on Friday, May 26, the culmination of Lincolnshire Business Week, at the Engine Shed hosted by ITV weather presenter, Emma Jesson. Tickets are available to buy now on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.

The 2023 finalists are:

Business of the Year

– Sponsored by Regus

Curious Theatre School

Eagle Eye Innovations

Shooting Star

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

UK Alternative Energy

Family Business of the Year

– Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Bennetts Timber

Dough LoCo

Fox (Ownby)

Freckleface

Hames Chocolates

Charitable Business of the Year

– Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Changing Lives through Changing Minds

Dads Advocates CIC

Headway Lincolnshire

PALS Battalion CIC

The Butterfly Hospice Trust

Exporter/International Business of the Year

– Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Bradbury Group

Liz Drury Voiceovers

Makan Bites

Medibiosense

Rising Star of the Year

– Sponsored by Shooting Star

Archie Read – ADHD 360

Ben – KryptoKloud

Jack Lobaczewski – RSUK Group

Daisy Graham – Social Change

Louis Jones – Surprise Shirts

Business Leader of the Year

– Sponsored by MyLocal

Dorian Gonslaves – The Belvoir Group

Josh Illsley – Running Imp

Kirsty Gale – Red Carpet Ready

Mandy Watson – Ambitions Personnel

Nigel Bottom – Witham Oil and Paint

Tech Business of the Year

– Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

Eagle Eye Innovations

Medibiosense

Pocket Sergeant

PSP-IT

TheraPlate Clinics and Distribution

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year

– Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park

Crop Intellect

HubGem Marketing

Pocket Sergeant

Systemise Fulfilment

Tok Agency

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year

– Sponsored by Pearson Hydraulics

CorrBoard UK

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

My Square Metre

Parkacre

Sanyukta Shrestha

SME of the Year

– Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

Advanced Virtual Assistants

Core Architects

Fox (Ownby)

Neil Dowlman Architecture

Social Change

The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony hosted by ITV weather presenter, Emma Jesson on May 26 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.