Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2023: Finalists revealed
Finalists, get ready for the awards evening on May 26!
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2023 has proudly announced its finalists, highlighting the exceptional work of local businesses across the county.
The judging panel evaluated over 200 entries submitted across ten categories, ultimately selecting the top businesses to recognise and celebrate their achievements.
This prestigious event, organised by Stonebow Media, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research Department, aims to showcase and promote Lincolnshire’s finest businesses.
The awards specifically acknowledge their resilience and outstanding business acumen, which has contributed to the growth and development of the local community.
As the anticipation builds for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards ceremony, the county eagerly awaits the announcement of the winners, who will stand as shining examples of the region’s thriving business landscape.
The awards evening will take place on Friday, May 26, the culmination of Lincolnshire Business Week, at the Engine Shed hosted by ITV weather presenter, Emma Jesson. Tickets are available to buy now on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.
The 2023 finalists are:
Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Regus
- Curious Theatre School
- Eagle Eye Innovations
- Shooting Star
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company
- UK Alternative Energy
Family Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
- Bennetts Timber
- Dough LoCo
- Fox (Ownby)
- Freckleface
- Hames Chocolates
Charitable Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Ringrose Law
- Changing Lives through Changing Minds
- Dads Advocates CIC
- Headway Lincolnshire
- PALS Battalion CIC
- The Butterfly Hospice Trust
Exporter/International Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- Bradbury Group
- Liz Drury Voiceovers
- Makan Bites
- Medibiosense
Rising Star of the Year
– Sponsored by Shooting Star
- Archie Read – ADHD 360
- Ben – KryptoKloud
- Jack Lobaczewski – RSUK Group
- Daisy Graham – Social Change
- Louis Jones – Surprise Shirts
Business Leader of the Year
– Sponsored by MyLocal
- Dorian Gonslaves – The Belvoir Group
- Josh Illsley – Running Imp
- Kirsty Gale – Red Carpet Ready
- Mandy Watson – Ambitions Personnel
- Nigel Bottom – Witham Oil and Paint
Tech Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter
- Eagle Eye Innovations
- Medibiosense
- Pocket Sergeant
- PSP-IT
- TheraPlate Clinics and Distribution
Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park
- Crop Intellect
- HubGem Marketing
- Pocket Sergeant
- Systemise Fulfilment
- Tok Agency
Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Pearson Hydraulics
- CorrBoard UK
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- My Square Metre
- Parkacre
- Sanyukta Shrestha
SME of the Year
– Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- Advanced Virtual Assistants
- Core Architects
- Fox (Ownby)
- Neil Dowlman Architecture
- Social Change
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony hosted by ITV weather presenter, Emma Jesson on May 26 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.