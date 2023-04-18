Police concerned for welfare of teen last seen in Sleaford
Have you seen missing Keegan?
The 14-year-old was last seen on Eastgate, Sleaford and Newfield Road, Sleaford earlier this evening, Monday, 17 April, and is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit.
We are extremely concerned for his welfare and are desperate to find him.
If you think you’ve seen him, know where he might be or have any information that might help us locate Keegan, please get in touch.
You can do so by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 488 of 13/04/23.
