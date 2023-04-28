Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards: Nominations close next week

The annual Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards, set to take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Engine Shed in Lincoln, are fast approaching, and nominations close in just one week.

This prestigious event celebrates and honours the exceptional talent, dedication, and achievements of professionals in the health and beauty industry throughout the region.

With 16 award categories available, businesses and professionals have the opportunity to nominate themselves and gain recognition for their services in Greater Lincolnshire and beyond. Categories include Beauty Therapist of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year, New Business of the Year, and Hair Salon of the Year, among others. Nominations close on May 5, 2023, so interested parties should act quickly to secure their place in the competition.

The event will be hosted by Jake Quickenden, a multi-talented British personality recognised for his singing, reality TV appearances, and footballing skills. As The Lincolnite’s Person of the Year 2022, Jake is sure to captivate audiences at this year’s ceremony.

The Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards provide a fantastic opportunity for businesses and individuals to showcase their passion, innovation, and excellence, and to gain recognition for their hard work in enhancing the well-being and confidence of the local community. The awards also serve as a platform for networking and promoting businesses to a wider audience.

Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate and support the extraordinary individuals and businesses that make up Lincolnshire’s thriving health and beauty industry. To nominate a business or individual for an award, visit the Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards website for submission guidelines and category details. Remember, nominations close in just one week, so act now to be a part of this inspiring event.