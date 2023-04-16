Lincolnshire litter picker says £1k fine for fly-tippers is too small
A local litter picking group is battling against the problem
A woman who is part of a litter picking group in Scunthorpe believes there should be more punishment for people fly-tipping in the local area.
Scunthorpe Littler Pickers are battling against the problem of fly-tipping in the North Lincolnshire town.
Tracey Marshall, from Scunthorpe Litter Pickers, told BBC Look North: “I think [fly-tipping fines] should be higher than that and actually I think if they’re repeat offenders it should keep going up and I know there are repeat offenders.”
She said the group found local woods covered in litter and fly-tipping and they collected 157 bags of rubbish in a couple of hours, as well as 17 tyres, and mattresses and toys.
They also found ditches rammed with litter and fly-tipping which took several hours to clean up.
Tracey added: “My message is – this is our planet. What hope have we got?
“We need to start taking some self responsibility, all of us, and dispose of our rubbish correctly.”
Christine Wall, from Scunthorpe Litter Pickers, said: “That is absolutely disgusting. People should not put their rubbish in the woods like this. The wildlife just doesn’t have a chance.”
