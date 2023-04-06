Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in Boston?
Candidates for Boston Borough Council
The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for Boston in May has been released.
Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.
Boston Borough Council has 30 seats up for grabs by candidates during this year’s local elections.
The authority is currently led by a Conservative and Independent alliance, with Tories holding 14 seats.
Alongside this there are five unspecified independents, four members of the Independent 20/20 group, four members of the W, H and A Independents and two Labour members.
One group hoping to make a dent this year are the Boston Independents. Led by Councillors Anne Dorrian and Brian Rush the group has put forward 24 candidates. They include Lina Savickiene – the mother of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was stabbed as she played in a Boston street.
The district has a history of no overall control and was once led by an Independent group, though has been Conservative since 2015, so it could go either way.
Those not in the running this year include Councillors Alan Bell (Lab), Michael Cooper (Ind), David Brown (Con), Nigel Welton (Con), Martin Howard (Ind), Paul Goodale (Lab), George Cornah (Con) and Vivan Edge (unaligned).
Councillor Tracey Abbott is also making a bid for the Kirton and Frampton ward, rather than her current Wyberton seat.
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Coastal (two seats)
- Peter Bedford – Independent
- Susan Blackburn – Conservative
- Dale Broughton – Boston Independent
- Judy Welbourn – Independent
Fenside (two seats)
- Carol Broomfield-Douglas – Blue Revolution
- Ben Cook – Labour
- Anton Dani – Conservative
- Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright – Independent
- Patsie Marson – Boston Independent
Fishtoft (three seats)
- Christopher Moore – Green
- Jonathan Noble – Conservative
- David Scoot – Boston Independent
- Sarah Sharpe – Boston Independent
- Judith Skinner – Conservative
- Paul Skinner – Conservative
- Helen Staples – Boston Independent
Five Villages (two seats)
- David Brown – Conservative
- James Cantwell – Conservative
- George Reid – Boston Independent
- Aaron Spencer – Independent
Kirton and Frampton (three seats)
- Tracey Abbott – Conservative (currently Wyberton)
- Deepa Agarwal – Boston Independent
- Kumar Munish – Boston Independent
- David Middleton – Boston Independent
- Lorraine O’Conner – Liberal Democrat
- Ralph Pryke – Liberal Democrat
- Claire Rylott – Conservative
- Peter Watson – Liberal Democrat
Old Leake and Wrangle (two seats)
- Tom Ashton – Conservative
- John Baxter – Boston Independent
- Callum Butler – Boston Independent
- David Dickason – English Democrats
- Russell Hill – Independent
- Maria Hume – Reform UK
- Michael Litchfield – Independent
- Frank Pickett – Conservative
Skirbeck (three seats)
- Katie Chalmers – Conservative
- Anne Dorrian – Boston Independent
- Neil Drayton – Boston Independent
- Paul Gleeson – Independent
- Dmitrij Kondratcik – Boston Independent
- Charles Stasiukenas – Liberal Democrat
St Thomas’ (one seat)
- Darron Abbott – Independent
- Alison Austin – Independent
- Shafqat Bashir – Boston Independent
- Andy Cook – Labour
Staniland (two seats)
- Matthew Barnes – Conservative
- Deborah Evans – Conservative
- Mike Gilbert – Blue Revolution
- Barrie Pierpoint – Boston Independent
Station (one seat)
- Gavin Lee – Blue Revolution
- Lina Savickiene – Boston Independent
- Adriaan Vickery – Conservative
Swineshead & Holland Fen (one seat)
- Stuart Evans – Conservative
- Tristan Gilbert – Blue Revolution
- Tracy Pomfret – Labour
- Suzanne Welberry – Boston Independent
Trinity (two seats)
- Jyothi Arayambath – Boston Independent
- Emma Cresswell – Boston Independent
- Chris Dorrington – Blue Revolution
- Martin Griggs – Conservative
- Yvonne Stevens – Conservative
West (one seat)
- Paula Ashleigh-Morris – Conservative
- Stephen Woodliffe – Independent
Witham (two seats)
- Maria Dani – Conservative
- Sandeep Ghosh – Boston Independent
- Neill Hastie – Independent
- Andy Izard – Boston Independent
- Andrea Keal – Blue Revolution
- Richard Thornalley – Blue Revolution
Wyberton (two seats)
- Richard Austin – Independent
- Andrew Elms – Conservative
- Rachael Gibbons – Boston Independent
- Charlotte Halderson – Blue Revolution
- Chris Mountain – Boston Independent
- Sue Ransome – Independent
- Jason Stevenson – Liberal Democrat
- Sandra Watson – Liberal Democrat
