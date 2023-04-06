Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in Boston?

The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for Boston in May has been released.

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.

Boston Borough Council has 30 seats up for grabs by candidates during this year’s local elections.

The authority is currently led by a Conservative and Independent alliance, with Tories holding 14 seats.

Alongside this there are five unspecified independents, four members of the Independent 20/20 group, four members of the W, H and A Independents and two Labour members.

One group hoping to make a dent this year are the Boston Independents. Led by Councillors Anne Dorrian and Brian Rush the group has put forward 24 candidates. They include Lina Savickiene – the mother of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was stabbed as she played in a Boston street.

The district has a history of no overall control and was once led by an Independent group, though has been Conservative since 2015, so it could go either way.

Those not in the running this year include Councillors Alan Bell (Lab), Michael Cooper (Ind), David Brown (Con), Nigel Welton (Con), Martin Howard (Ind), Paul Goodale (Lab), George Cornah (Con) and Vivan Edge (unaligned).

Councillor Tracey Abbott is also making a bid for the Kirton and Frampton ward, rather than her current Wyberton seat.

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Coastal (two seats)

Peter Bedford – Independent

Susan Blackburn – Conservative

Dale Broughton – Boston Independent

Judy Welbourn – Independent

Fenside (two seats)

Carol Broomfield-Douglas – Blue Revolution

Ben Cook – Labour

Anton Dani – Conservative

Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright – Independent

Patsie Marson – Boston Independent

Fishtoft (three seats)

Christopher Moore – Green

Jonathan Noble – Conservative

David Scoot – Boston Independent

Sarah Sharpe – Boston Independent

Judith Skinner – Conservative

Paul Skinner – Conservative

Helen Staples – Boston Independent

Five Villages (two seats)

David Brown – Conservative

James Cantwell – Conservative

George Reid – Boston Independent

Aaron Spencer – Independent

Kirton and Frampton (three seats)

Tracey Abbott – Conservative (currently Wyberton)

Deepa Agarwal – Boston Independent

Kumar Munish – Boston Independent

David Middleton – Boston Independent

Lorraine O’Conner – Liberal Democrat

Ralph Pryke – Liberal Democrat

Claire Rylott – Conservative

Peter Watson – Liberal Democrat

Old Leake and Wrangle (two seats)

Tom Ashton – Conservative

John Baxter – Boston Independent

Callum Butler – Boston Independent

David Dickason – English Democrats

Russell Hill – Independent

Maria Hume – Reform UK

Michael Litchfield – Independent

Frank Pickett – Conservative

Skirbeck (three seats)

Katie Chalmers – Conservative

Anne Dorrian – Boston Independent

Neil Drayton – Boston Independent

Paul Gleeson – Independent

Dmitrij Kondratcik – Boston Independent

Charles Stasiukenas – Liberal Democrat

St Thomas’ (one seat)

Darron Abbott – Independent

Alison Austin – Independent

Shafqat Bashir – Boston Independent

Andy Cook – Labour

Staniland (two seats)

Matthew Barnes – Conservative

Deborah Evans – Conservative

Mike Gilbert – Blue Revolution

Barrie Pierpoint – Boston Independent

Station (one seat)

Gavin Lee – Blue Revolution

Lina Savickiene – Boston Independent

Adriaan Vickery – Conservative

Swineshead & Holland Fen (one seat)

Stuart Evans – Conservative

Tristan Gilbert – Blue Revolution

Tracy Pomfret – Labour

Suzanne Welberry – Boston Independent

Trinity (two seats)

Jyothi Arayambath – Boston Independent

Emma Cresswell – Boston Independent

Chris Dorrington – Blue Revolution

Martin Griggs – Conservative

Yvonne Stevens – Conservative

West (one seat)

Paula Ashleigh-Morris – Conservative

Stephen Woodliffe – Independent

Witham (two seats)

Maria Dani – Conservative

Sandeep Ghosh – Boston Independent

Neill Hastie – Independent

Andy Izard – Boston Independent

Andrea Keal – Blue Revolution

Richard Thornalley – Blue Revolution

Wyberton (two seats)

Richard Austin – Independent

Andrew Elms – Conservative

Rachael Gibbons – Boston Independent

Charlotte Halderson – Blue Revolution

Chris Mountain – Boston Independent

Sue Ransome – Independent

Jason Stevenson – Liberal Democrat

Sandra Watson – Liberal Democrat

