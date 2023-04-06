Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in West Lindsey?
Candidates for West Lindsey District Council
The full list of candidates running for election in West Lindsey next month has been released.
Locals elections are taking place across all seven Lincolnshire districts, as well North and North East Lincolnshire, on Thursday, May 4.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part as their next election is due in 2025.
West Lindsey District Council’s elections will include all of its 36 councillors across 20 wards.
The council is currently made up of 16 Conservatives, two Gainsborough independents, one Independent (all of whom are aligned to form the leading West Lindsey Administration Group,), along with 13 Liberal Democrats, two Lincolnshire Independents and two independents unaligned members.
The numbers mean there is no overall control of the authority and so only a few seats from either side could swing it either way.
Due to insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats in the Kelsey Wold Ward, Councillor Peter Morris (Conservative) will officially be re-elected as district councillor uncontested.
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Bardney Ward (one seat)
Ian Gordon Fleetwood – Conservative
Caroline Hilda Kenyon – Liberal Democrat
Vicky Pearson – Green
Charles William Shaw – Liberal Party – Keep Local Liberal Team
Caistor and Yarborough Ward (two seats)
Owen Charles Bierley – Conservative
June Clark – Liberal Democrat
Angela Theresa Lawrence – Conservative
Keith Richard Panter – Liberal Democrat
Cherry Willingham Ward (three seats)
Trevor John Bridgwood – Conservative
Chris Darrell – Lincolnshire Independents
Emily Elizabeth Morris – Liberal Democrat
Maureen Florence Palmer – Conservative
James Alexander Plastow – Liberal Democrat
Glen Thompson – Conservative
James Peter Ward – Liberal Democrat
Dunholme & Welton Ward (three seats)
Freddie Joseph Easters – Liberal Democrat
Caralyne Margaret Grimble – Conservative
Sebastian Hussamah Hague – Liberal Democrat
Di Rodgers – Independent
Craig Richard Seal – Conservative
Emily Rose Sharman – Conservative
Paul Swift – Liberal Democrat
Gainsborough East Ward (three seats)
Matthew Boles – Liberal Democrat
Andrew John Burge – Conservative
Tim Davies – Independent
Mick Devine – Gainsborough Independents
Dave Dobbie – Liberal Democrat
Ken Downey – Conservative
Jacob William Flear – Liberal Democrat
Michael Hancock – Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition
Perry Peter Smith – Labour
Gainsborough North Ward (three seats)
Nigel Bowler – Green
Sean Alexander Brennan – Liberal Democrat
Paul Michael Key – Lincolnshire Independents
Hugh McDaniel – Conservative
Pat O’ Connor – Reform UK
Jim Snee – Liberal Democrat
Mandy Snee – Liberal Democrat
Gainsborough South-West Ward (two seats)
Richard John Craig – Independent
Harry Eddowes – Labour
Jeanette Susan McGhee – Liberal Democrat
Stuart Morley – Reform UK
Vicki Woodward – Conservative
Trevor Victor Young – Liberal Democrat
Hemswell Ward (one seat)
Richard Denis Barstow – Liberal Democrat
Richard David Butroid – Conservative
Pau David John Howitt-Cowan – Independent
Kelsey Wold Ward (one seat)
Peter David Morris – Conservative
Lea Ward (one seat)
Emma Frances Bailey – Liberal Democrat
Jessie Brenda Milne – Conservative
Market Rasen Ward (three seats)
Laura Victoria Ashby – Conservative
Eve Lillian Bennett – Liberal Democrat
Rachel Ann Bridgwood – Conservative
Stephen Bunney – Liberal Democrat
John Carl McNeil – Conservative
Colin Saywell – Labour
Katie Vause – Labour
Moria Kathryn Westley – Liberal Democrat
Nettleham Ward (two seats)
John Stephen Barrett – Conservative
Frazer John Brown – Conservative
Alexander Cambo – Reform UK
Peter Meron Hladun – Liberal Democrat
Christine Jane Johnson – Green
Jess McGuire – Labour
Heather Cheryl Shore – Liberal Democrat
Jane Smith – Reform UK
Saxilby Ward (two seats)
Jackie Brockway – Conservative
Paul Martin Lee – Conservative
John Nicholas Rollings – Liberal Democrat
Lorraine Young – Liberal Democrat
Scampton Ward (one seat)
Nathan Berger – Liberal Democrat
Roger Michael Patterson – Conservative
Nick Smith – Reform UK
Giles Matthew Sullivan – Labour
Scotter & Blyton Ward (three seats)
Christine Jane Allison – Reform UK
Sheila Christine Bibb – Conservative
Lynne Margaret Blakelock – Conservative
Karen Lynn Carless – Liberal Democrat
Elizabeth Ann Clews – Liberal Democrat
Lesley Anne Rollings – Liberal Democrat
Kenneth Donald Woolley – Independent
Stow Ward (one seat)
Tracey Jane Coulson – Conservative
Lynda Marie Mullally – Liberal Democrat
Sudbrooke Ward (one seat)
Baptiste Velan – Liberal Democrat
Anne Wilbur – Conservative
Torksey Ward (one seat)
Thomas William Cox – Labour
Noel Joseph Mullally – Liberal Democrats
Roger Alan Pilgrim – Conservative
Waddingham & Spital Ward (one seat)
Adam Matthew Duguid – Conservative
Neil Taylor – Liberal Democrat
Wold View Ward (one seat)
Robert David Henri – Liberal Democrat
Tom Smith – Conservative
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.