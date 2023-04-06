Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in North Lincolnshire?

The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for North Lincolnshire in May has been released.

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.

North Lincolnshire’s 43 seats are all for the taking in May.

The ruling Conservatives currently hold 28 of the authority’s seats, with Labour taking up 14 and an Independent taking the last one.

Some former Labour members will going against their old parties, including Councillor Davie Oldfield in the Burringham and Gunness ward, who was previously investigated by his colleagues regarding accusations of anti-Semitism.

Elsewhere, former Labour group leader Mark Kirk will be taking an unaligned swing at the Crosby and Park Unitary Ward.

Historically Conservatives have been the dominant force in North Lincolnshire, meaning control of the council looks unlikely to change.

Conservative Councillor Jonathan Evison – now the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner – will not be running again.

Others not standing this time round include Councillors Ron Alcock (Con), Sandra Bainbridge (Lab), Stuart Wilson (Lab) and John England (Con).

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Ashby Central (two seats)

Kara Broughton – Conservative

Andrea Davison – Labour

Michael Grant – Labour

James Knight – Conservative

Ashby Lakeside (two seats)

Max Bell – Labour

Judith Matthews – Labour

Joanne Saunby – Conservative

Ashley Sykes – Conservative

Axholme Central (two seats)

Pamela Allen – Labour

Annie Jones – Labour

Tim Mitchell – Conservative

David Robinson – Conservative

Axholme North (two seats)

Nadine Bones – Green

John Briggs – Conservative

Lara Chaplin – Labour

Simon O’Rourke – Labour

Julie Reed – Conservative

Axholme South (two seats)

Judy Kennedy – Conservative

Nicholas Parkinson – Labour

David Rose – Conservative

Lisa Southern – Labour

Barton (three seats)

Neil Jacques – Green

Chris Patterson – Conservative

Dina Tchernych – Labour

Carol Thornton – Green

Neil Turner – Labour

Susan Turner – Labour

Keith Vickers – Conservative

Paul Vickers – Conservative

Amie Watson – Green

Bottesford (three seats)

Margaret Armiger – Conservative

Scott Curtis – Heritage Party

John Davison – Conservative

Sallyanne Humphreys – Labour

Janet Longcake – Conservative

Paul Shearer – Labour

Glyn Williams – Labour

Sue Wilsea – Green

Brigg and Wolds (three seats)

Jenny Haynes – Green

Lawrence Rayner – Labour

Carl Sherwood – Conservative

Nigel Sherwood – Conservative

Gordon Walker – Labour

Rob Waltham – Conservative

Maureen Whitaker-Clark – Labour

Broughton and Scawby (two seats)

Mark Bannister – Green

Michael Campion – Labour

Janet Lee – Conservative

Carol Ross – Conservative

Catherine Whittingham – Labour

Brumby (three seats)

Susan Armitage – Labour

Leonard Foster – Labour

Anne Hannigan – Conservative

Louise Mikkonen – Conservative

Sandra Sherwood – Conservative

Stephen Swift – Labour

Burringham and Gunness (one seat)

Daniel Hart – Labour

Dave Oldfield – Independent

Josh Walshe – Conservative

Burton upon Stather and Winterton

Jo Baker – Green

William Brown – Labour

Trevor Davey – Labour

Sarah Jarvis – Labour

Elaine Marper – Conservative

Ralph Ogg – Conservative

Helen Rowson – Conservative

Crosby and Park (three seats)

Naseer Ahmed – Labour

Mohammed Chowdhury – Independent

Mark Kirk – Independent

Christine O’Sullivan – Labour

Liz Rahman – Independent

Helen Yates – Labour

Ferry (three seats)

Peter Clark – Conservative

Richard Hannigan – Conservative

Stephen Rayner – Labour

Sue Stephenson – Green

Peter Swann – Labour

David Wells – Conservative

Frodingham (two seats)

Mary Allen – Conservative

Anthony Ellerby – Labour

Angela Foster – Conservative

Darryl Southern – Labour

Kingsway with Lincoln Gardens (two seats)

Anthony Gosling – Labour

Jordan Marper – Conservative

Pat Mewis – Conservative

Helen Rayner – Labour

Messingham (one seat)

Neil Poole – Conservative

Simon Shaw – Labour

Ridge (two seats)

Geoffrey Cossey – Labour

Margaret Davies – Labour

Trevor Foster – Conservative

David Garritt – Conservative

Jacqui Stirling – Green

Andy Talliss – UKIP

Town (two seats)

Jamal Ahmed – Conservative

Mashook Ali – Labour

Choudhury Anjum – Conservative

Lorraine Yeadon – Labour

