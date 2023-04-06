Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in North Lincolnshire?
Candidates for North Lincolnshire Council
The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for North Lincolnshire in May has been released.
Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.
North Lincolnshire’s 43 seats are all for the taking in May.
The ruling Conservatives currently hold 28 of the authority’s seats, with Labour taking up 14 and an Independent taking the last one.
Some former Labour members will going against their old parties, including Councillor Davie Oldfield in the Burringham and Gunness ward, who was previously investigated by his colleagues regarding accusations of anti-Semitism.
Elsewhere, former Labour group leader Mark Kirk will be taking an unaligned swing at the Crosby and Park Unitary Ward.
Historically Conservatives have been the dominant force in North Lincolnshire, meaning control of the council looks unlikely to change.
Conservative Councillor Jonathan Evison – now the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner – will not be running again.
Others not standing this time round include Councillors Ron Alcock (Con), Sandra Bainbridge (Lab), Stuart Wilson (Lab) and John England (Con).
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Ashby Central (two seats)
- Kara Broughton – Conservative
- Andrea Davison – Labour
- Michael Grant – Labour
- James Knight – Conservative
Ashby Lakeside (two seats)
- Max Bell – Labour
- Judith Matthews – Labour
- Joanne Saunby – Conservative
- Ashley Sykes – Conservative
Axholme Central (two seats)
- Pamela Allen – Labour
- Annie Jones – Labour
- Tim Mitchell – Conservative
- David Robinson – Conservative
Axholme North (two seats)
- Nadine Bones – Green
- John Briggs – Conservative
- Lara Chaplin – Labour
- Simon O’Rourke – Labour
- Julie Reed – Conservative
Axholme South (two seats)
- Judy Kennedy – Conservative
- Nicholas Parkinson – Labour
- David Rose – Conservative
- Lisa Southern – Labour
Barton (three seats)
- Neil Jacques – Green
- Chris Patterson – Conservative
- Dina Tchernych – Labour
- Carol Thornton – Green
- Neil Turner – Labour
- Susan Turner – Labour
- Keith Vickers – Conservative
- Paul Vickers – Conservative
- Amie Watson – Green
Bottesford (three seats)
- Margaret Armiger – Conservative
- Scott Curtis – Heritage Party
- John Davison – Conservative
- Sallyanne Humphreys – Labour
- Janet Longcake – Conservative
- Paul Shearer – Labour
- Glyn Williams – Labour
- Sue Wilsea – Green
Brigg and Wolds (three seats)
- Jenny Haynes – Green
- Lawrence Rayner – Labour
- Carl Sherwood – Conservative
- Nigel Sherwood – Conservative
- Gordon Walker – Labour
- Rob Waltham – Conservative
- Maureen Whitaker-Clark – Labour
Broughton and Scawby (two seats)
- Mark Bannister – Green
- Michael Campion – Labour
- Janet Lee – Conservative
- Carol Ross – Conservative
- Catherine Whittingham – Labour
Brumby (three seats)
- Susan Armitage – Labour
- Leonard Foster – Labour
- Anne Hannigan – Conservative
- Louise Mikkonen – Conservative
- Sandra Sherwood – Conservative
- Stephen Swift – Labour
Burringham and Gunness (one seat)
- Daniel Hart – Labour
- Dave Oldfield – Independent
- Josh Walshe – Conservative
Burton upon Stather and Winterton
- Jo Baker – Green
- William Brown – Labour
- Trevor Davey – Labour
- Sarah Jarvis – Labour
- Elaine Marper – Conservative
- Ralph Ogg – Conservative
- Helen Rowson – Conservative
Crosby and Park (three seats)
- Naseer Ahmed – Labour
- Mohammed Chowdhury – Independent
- Mark Kirk – Independent
- Christine O’Sullivan – Labour
- Liz Rahman – Independent
- Helen Yates – Labour
Ferry (three seats)
- Peter Clark – Conservative
- Richard Hannigan – Conservative
- Stephen Rayner – Labour
- Sue Stephenson – Green
- Peter Swann – Labour
- David Wells – Conservative
Frodingham (two seats)
- Mary Allen – Conservative
- Anthony Ellerby – Labour
- Angela Foster – Conservative
- Darryl Southern – Labour
Kingsway with Lincoln Gardens (two seats)
- Anthony Gosling – Labour
- Jordan Marper – Conservative
- Pat Mewis – Conservative
- Helen Rayner – Labour
Messingham (one seat)
- Neil Poole – Conservative
- Simon Shaw – Labour
Ridge (two seats)
- Geoffrey Cossey – Labour
- Margaret Davies – Labour
- Trevor Foster – Conservative
- David Garritt – Conservative
- Jacqui Stirling – Green
- Andy Talliss – UKIP
Town (two seats)
- Jamal Ahmed – Conservative
- Mashook Ali – Labour
- Choudhury Anjum – Conservative
- Lorraine Yeadon – Labour
