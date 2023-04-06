Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in North East Lincolnshire?

The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for North East Lincolnshire in May has been released.

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.

North East Lincolnshire Council will also put a third of its 42 seats up for grabs – one seat per ward. The current composition of the authority is 30 Conservatives against eight Labour, three Liberal Democrats and one Independent.

In this year’s election 10 Conservatives, four Labour and one Liberal Democrat defending their seats. Amongst them are Conservative council leader Philip Jackson and Labour opposition leader Matt Patrick.

Given that even if Labour took all the seats available they would only be left with 19 and the Conservatives left with 20, there is unlikely to be any major shifts in party control.

However, there is a risk of either leader losing their seat as well as the authority being left with no overall control.

Councillors not running this year look to be Tom Furneaux (Con) and Marie Green (Lab).

Christine Vickers, the daughter of Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers, is running in the Sidney Sussex ward.

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Croft Baker

Julian Best – Trade Union and Socialist

Bob Callison – Conservative

Malcolm Morland – Labour and Co-operative Party

East Marsh

Nicola Aisthorpe – Liberal Democrat

Lee Coulbeck – Trade Union and Socialist

Callum Procter – Conservative

Kay Rudd – Labour

Freshney

Lyndsey Downes – Independent

Anna Griffiths – Conservative

Mick Kiff – Independent

Sheldon Mill – Labour

Haverstoe

Keith Brookes – Conservative

Samantha Brown – Labour and Co-operative

Cameron Warren – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Heneage

Trevor Crofts – Conservative

Matthew Patrick – Labour

John Stiff – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Daniel Young – Liberal Democrat

Humberston and New Waltham

Stanley Shreeve – Conservative

Ian Townsend – Labour

Immingham

Dave Barton – Independent

Nathan Newton – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Karen Swinburn – Conservative

Sam Wrexal Holborow – Labour

Park

Ryan Aisthorpe – Liberal Democrat

Marian Boyd – Conservative

Andrew Dickson – Green

Edward Kaczmarek – Labour

Dave Mitchell – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Scartho

Robson Augusta – Labour and Co-operative

Ian Lindley – Conservative

Val Pow – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Sidney Sussex

Mark Gee – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Janet Haggis – Labour

Christine Vickers – Conservative

South

Karen Batson – Independent

Jane Bramley – Independent

Andrew Burch – Conservative

Janet Goodwin – Labour

Philip Moulson – Independent

Bill Ward – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Waltham

Peter Bailey – Labour

Philip Jackson – Conservative

Lorna Kirman – Green

West Marsh

Peter Barker – Independent

Heather Davis – Trade Unionist and Socialist

Marco Lawless – Liberal Democrat

Hugh Riches – Conservative

Keith Watkin – Independent

Karl Wilson – Labour and Co-operative

Wolds

Loyd Emmerson – Liberal Democrat

Henry Hudson – Conservative

Jonathan Kirman – Green

Wil Wheaton – Labour

Yarborough

Garry Abel – Conservative

Paul Henderson – Independent

Phil Tuplin – Trade Unionist and Socialist

David Whatson – Labour

