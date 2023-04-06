Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in North East Lincolnshire?
Grimsby and Cleethorpes nominees confirmed
The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for North East Lincolnshire in May has been released.
Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.
North East Lincolnshire Council will also put a third of its 42 seats up for grabs – one seat per ward. The current composition of the authority is 30 Conservatives against eight Labour, three Liberal Democrats and one Independent.
In this year’s election 10 Conservatives, four Labour and one Liberal Democrat defending their seats. Amongst them are Conservative council leader Philip Jackson and Labour opposition leader Matt Patrick.
Given that even if Labour took all the seats available they would only be left with 19 and the Conservatives left with 20, there is unlikely to be any major shifts in party control.
However, there is a risk of either leader losing their seat as well as the authority being left with no overall control.
Councillors not running this year look to be Tom Furneaux (Con) and Marie Green (Lab).
Christine Vickers, the daughter of Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers, is running in the Sidney Sussex ward.
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Croft Baker
- Julian Best – Trade Union and Socialist
- Bob Callison – Conservative
- Malcolm Morland – Labour and Co-operative Party
East Marsh
- Nicola Aisthorpe – Liberal Democrat
- Lee Coulbeck – Trade Union and Socialist
- Callum Procter – Conservative
- Kay Rudd – Labour
Freshney
- Lyndsey Downes – Independent
- Anna Griffiths – Conservative
- Mick Kiff – Independent
- Sheldon Mill – Labour
Haverstoe
- Keith Brookes – Conservative
- Samantha Brown – Labour and Co-operative
- Cameron Warren – Trade Unionist and Socialist
Heneage
- Trevor Crofts – Conservative
- Matthew Patrick – Labour
- John Stiff – Trade Unionist and Socialist
- Daniel Young – Liberal Democrat
Humberston and New Waltham
- Stanley Shreeve – Conservative
- Ian Townsend – Labour
Immingham
- Dave Barton – Independent
- Nathan Newton – Trade Unionist and Socialist
- Karen Swinburn – Conservative
- Sam Wrexal Holborow – Labour
Park
- Ryan Aisthorpe – Liberal Democrat
- Marian Boyd – Conservative
- Andrew Dickson – Green
- Edward Kaczmarek – Labour
- Dave Mitchell – Trade Unionist and Socialist
Scartho
- Robson Augusta – Labour and Co-operative
- Ian Lindley – Conservative
- Val Pow – Trade Unionist and Socialist
Sidney Sussex
- Mark Gee – Trade Unionist and Socialist
- Janet Haggis – Labour
- Christine Vickers – Conservative
South
- Karen Batson – Independent
- Jane Bramley – Independent
- Andrew Burch – Conservative
- Janet Goodwin – Labour
- Philip Moulson – Independent
- Bill Ward – Trade Unionist and Socialist
Waltham
- Peter Bailey – Labour
- Philip Jackson – Conservative
- Lorna Kirman – Green
West Marsh
- Peter Barker – Independent
- Heather Davis – Trade Unionist and Socialist
- Marco Lawless – Liberal Democrat
- Hugh Riches – Conservative
- Keith Watkin – Independent
- Karl Wilson – Labour and Co-operative
Wolds
- Loyd Emmerson – Liberal Democrat
- Henry Hudson – Conservative
- Jonathan Kirman – Green
- Wil Wheaton – Labour
Yarborough
- Garry Abel – Conservative
- Paul Henderson – Independent
- Phil Tuplin – Trade Unionist and Socialist
- David Whatson – Labour
